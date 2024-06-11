Over 1,500 babies born during Atyrau region’s flood emergency

According to the Department of Healthcare of the Atyrau region, 1,846 children (of those, 961 are boys and 885 are girls) have been born in the region since a state of emergency was declared, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the region.

The department announced that eight residents evacuated from Kulsary during the flood have become mothers in the Mangistau region. Six children were born at the Beyneu district’s hospital from 5 to 7 April, while one child was born at the regional perinatal center on April 8.

It is worth recalling that the floods hit several regions of Kazakhstan in late March, and on April 7, the state of emergency was declared in the Atyrau region. The number of personnel and equipment deployed to the scene was as follows: 17,549 people, 1,800 units of equipment.

In addition to volunteers, the representatives of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, National Guard, Border Service of the National Security Committee, and local executive body have been engaged.