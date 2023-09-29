EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:11, 29 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Over 1,500 measles cases confirmed in Almaty

    Healthcare
    Photo: Victor Fedynin/ Kazinform News Agency

    1,522 laboratory-confirmed measles cases were recorded in Almaty since March this year. Of which 1, 292 cases were detected in children under 14 years old, Kazinform reports.

    The majority of children who got measles were unvaccinated, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty Kassymkhan Alpysbai said.

    14,922 people who had been in contact with infected persons were traced, of which 744 were vaccinated.

    Measles is a highly contagious, serious airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications and death. The first sign of measles is usually a high fever, beginning about 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus and lasting four to seven days.

    Vaccination is the only effective way to prevent measles. Children should receive two doses of the vaccine at the age of 1 and 6 years old.

    Tags:
    Healthcare
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!