Over 1,500 measles cases confirmed in Almaty

1,522 laboratory-confirmed measles cases were recorded in Almaty since March this year. Of which 1, 292 cases were detected in children under 14 years old, Kazinform reports.

The majority of children who got measles were unvaccinated, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty Kassymkhan Alpysbai said.

14,922 people who had been in contact with infected persons were traced, of which 744 were vaccinated.

Measles is a highly contagious, serious airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications and death. The first sign of measles is usually a high fever, beginning about 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus and lasting four to seven days.

Vaccination is the only effective way to prevent measles. Children should receive two doses of the vaccine at the age of 1 and 6 years old.