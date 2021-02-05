Over 15mln Kazakhstanis use wireless internet connection - President

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 15 million people use wireless internet connection in Kazkahstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a video message at the Digital Almaty 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The schools and higher education facilities switched to distant learning format. Over 15 million people in the country are users of wireless internet connection. Technology and innovations are the future. It is a very competitive area,» the Kazakh President said in his video message to the participants of the international forum Digital Almaty 2021 – Digital Reset: The Leap To The Next Normal.

Speaking at the Digital Almaty Forum 2021, Kazakh PM Askar Mamin pointed out that the Kazakh economy showed the high level of robustness largely due to digital solutions in public and private sectors.

«Despite the obvious restrictions, the work to increase the accessibility and quality of digital infrastructure was sped up. In 2020, the PPP project for the construction of 20 thousand kilometers of fiber-optic communication lines was completed. Over a thousand base stations for mobile telephone communication leading to a considerable reduction in technological inequality in the regions were installed. The Internet coverage in the country now is 99%,» the Kazakh PM said at the Digital Almaty Forum.

In his speech, the Kazakh Government Head stressed that the rapid introduction by the government facilities of digital solutions was a response to the necessity to provide the people state services when the physical presence was limited.

The Kazakh PM drew the attention of the Forum’s participants to the fact that widespread remote work and learning format helped keep the functions of society stabilized and avoid collapses in the people’s incomes and standard of living.

«As a result, the country has witnessed the unprecedented increase in the digital economy. The world financial institutes’ data indicate the overall IT-technology expenses in 2020 at $3.9trl,» he concluded.