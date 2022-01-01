Over 16,000 treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16,470 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 2,119 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 14,351 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

206 patients are in critical condition, 72 are in extremely severe condition and 48 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 477 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 988,313 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 960,773 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.