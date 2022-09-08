Over 16,000 treating COVID-19 at home

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 8 some 16,419 people are being treated for COVID-19, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.

16,061 are treating COVID-19 at home, while 358 are staying in hospitals. Out of which 15 are in critical condition, 6 are in extremely critical condition, while 5 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours 321 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan.