Over 16 thou jobs created in Astana since year’s beginning

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Since the beginning of 2023, 16,665 new working places have been established in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kendebai Adambekov, chairman of the Astana maslikhat’s standing Commission for budget, economy, industry, and entrepreneurship told a briefing at the central communication service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to the plan, we assumed the obligation to open 7,732 new working places – no less than 100 jobs per 10,000 people as part of the entrepreneurship support… As of September 1, a total of 16,665 new working places were created together with the mayor’s office,» said Adambekov.

In his words, the Commission also handles the issues of gasification, capital repairs. In particular, this year five major health facilities underwent capital repairs, six similar facilities are to undergo capital repairs by the end of the year.