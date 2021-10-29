Over 160 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has reported a record daily high of 163 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department, of 163 newly confirmed cases, 15 were symptomless.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases has been registered in Petropavlovsk – 60. Kyzylzhar, Zhambyl and Aiyrtau districts added 18, 14 and 11 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

The regional laboratories have carried out 1,915 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 28,331 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 455 COVID-19 cases were imported.

Presently, North Kazakhstan region is in high-risk ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. If the epidemiological situation doesn’t improve, lockdown will be imposed in the region.