Over 160 fresh daily COVID-19 cases registered in N Kazakhstan
According to Arman Kushbasov, Deputy Head of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department of North Kazakhstan region, COVID-19 cases have increased by 6.4% from 1,999 to 2,128 over the past two weeks, with epidemiological indications such as SARS, pneumonia, and contacts being responsible for 96.7% of them.
Over the past two weeks, Taiynshinsk district has seen COVID-19 cases rise by 1.5 times, Aiyrtausk district by 1.1 times, and Petropavlovsk city by 1.4 times.
The region’s COVID-19 R number exceeds one. The incidence rate per 100 thousand people stands at 201.2. The region has been in the «red zone» for COVID-19 for over a month.
As of today, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 253,129 people and both components to 235,978 people in the region.
It is expected that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are to be delivered to the region in the next two weeks. The vaccine will be available for women at 16-37th week of pregnancy, breastfeeding women in 42 days after giving birth, and teenagers aged from 12 to 17.