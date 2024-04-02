Over 1,600 airlifted from flood-stricken regions of Kazakhstan

Over 20 aircraft of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry, Defense Ministry, and National Guard of the Kazakh Interior Ministry were dispatched to help flood-hit areas, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazaviaspas.

Rescue operations are underway in Ulytau, Kostanay, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola and Abai regions.

Photo credit: Kazaviaspas

1,669 people, including 425 children, were evacuated from flooded houses by helicopters. Crews were assigned to airlift over 30 tons of humanitarian assistance.

As earlier reported, 200 people from flood-affected villages in Karaganda region returned home.