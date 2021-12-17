Over 161,000 teens get Pfizer vaccine 1st shot

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated vaccination rates of teens, pregnant and breastfeeding moms in Kazakhstan with Pfizer vaccine as of December 16, Kazinform reports.

161,397 teens, 12,170 expectant and 29,704 nursing moms the countrywide were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, while 23,953 teens, 2,331 pregnant women and 5,523 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.