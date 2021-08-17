Over 166,000 in Atyrau vaccinated against COVID-19

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over 166,000 people in Atyrau were vaccinated against COVID-19. Above 120,000 were fully vaccinated, Kazinform reports.

According to the healthcare department, the region continues mass vaccination campaign. 1,949 locals were administrated the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19, 1,192 the 2nd jab over the last 24 hours.

Since February 1 more than 160, 269 were given the 1st jab of the vaccine, while 120,651 received the 2nd.