Over 169 thou people receive 1st Pfizer vaccine shot in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 169,000 people have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, a total of 169,297 people, including 135,348 teenagers, 9,952 pregnant women and 23,997 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot has been given to 6,211 teens, 779 pregnant women, and 7,872 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 648 cases of and 922 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.