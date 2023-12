ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana will host FC Atlético from Spain in the UEFA Champions League Group C match at Astana Arena next week, the press service of the Astana-based club reports.

Over 17,000 tickets have already been sold for the upcoming match. The tickets are available exclusively online. The match is scheduled to take place at 9:00 p.m. Astana time on November 3.