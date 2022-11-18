EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:14, 18 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 174 observers from eight CIS countries are to monitor the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, CIS Election Observation Mission head Sergei Lebedev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    CIS Election Observation Mission began its work on September 27 and includes 174 observes from eight CIS countries to monitor the 2022 Kazakh presidential elections. They include parliamentarians, heads of CIS CECs, public figures, CIS Executive Committee and CIS PA officials.

    Of those, 10 are long-term observers who already visited all regions of the country to meet with officials of state bodies responsible for the preparation and holding of the elections. They also visited the interior ministry, foreign ministry, General Prosecutor’s Office, and work closely with the CEC of Kazakhstan.

    Notably, Kazakhstan is to hold early presidential elections on November 20.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election CIS Elections in Kazakhstan Elections News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!