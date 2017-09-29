Over 170 CIS representatives to observe presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS observation mission at the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan will comprise more than 170 observers, BelTA learned from the mission's headquarters.

Documents for accreditation to the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan have been sent by representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Belarus-Russia Union State, and the CIS Executive Committee.



The observers are currently monitoring the election campaign. In Bishkek they visited several additional polling stations.



As BelTA reported earlier, the election observation mission will be led by Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev.



The presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for 15 October. Thirteen candidates, five of whom have been nominated by parties, will run for the post of the president. Incumbent head of state Almazbek Atambayev is not allowed to run again because the constitution sets a single six-year term for the head of state, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .