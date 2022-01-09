Over 170 Kazakhstanis stuck in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Over 170 Kazakhstanis are stuck at the airports in Russia, Kazakh Ambassador Yermek Kusherbayev said, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24 TV channel.

Over 170 citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan are stuck in a transit zone of the Russian airports and can’t get back home.

According to Ambassador Kusherbayev, the situation is expected to improve as the airport in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has already returned to peaceful life.

Airlines reportedly warn passengers of delays and cancellations beforehand.