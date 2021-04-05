EN
    19:25, 05 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 174 thou vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, a total of 174,269 people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Kazinform cites the website of the Ministry.

    38,905 have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty city and 14,786 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city.

    As for regions, most COVID-19 vaccinated were reported in Almaty and Karaganda regions – 15,040 and 10,918, respectively.

    Notably, the COVID-19 vaccination drive began on February 1, 2021, in Kazakhstan on instructions given by the President.



