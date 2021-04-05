Over 174 thou vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, a total of 174,269 people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Kazinform cites the website of the Ministry.

38,905 have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty city and 14,786 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city.

As for regions, most COVID-19 vaccinated were reported in Almaty and Karaganda regions – 15,040 and 10,918, respectively.

Notably, the COVID-19 vaccination drive began on February 1, 2021, in Kazakhstan on instructions given by the President.