    09:09, 24 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 18,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 18,404 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of December 24, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    2,921 of them are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 15,438 are treated at home. 243 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 70 in extremely critical condition, while 56 are on life support.


