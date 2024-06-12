Over 18 thsd patients with hepatitis registered in Kyrgyzstan

18 thousand 326 patients with hepatitis are registered in Kyrgyzstan, Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told today in an interview with Birinchi Radio, Kabar reports.

The minister noted that citizens need to engage in disease prevention so that later they do not have to resort to operations. “Hepatitis vaccination centers have been opened throughout the country. And I urge many citizens to get vaccinated, which will 100% protect you from hepatitis,” the minister said.