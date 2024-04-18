Over 18,000 flood-affected people return home, Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

Kazakhstan continues rescue efforts, flood relief operations and mitigation of flood aftermath in flood-stricken and flood-prone regions, senior officer of the civil defense and military units committee Yerassyl Saipash said.

18,651 flood-affected people already returned home. Since the beginning of the floods 117,694 people, including 43,931 children, were rescued and evacuated. 113,852 farm animals were moved to safer places, he added.

As of now 6,887 people, including 3,166 children, are staying at temporary shelters.

Water was pumped out of 4,216 homes and 2,698 household plots. Over 10.1 million cubic meters of meltwater was pumped away, and over 3.2 million sandbags and 1.4 million tons of inert material were laid.

5,718 homes and 1,130 household plots remain flooded in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan.

44,156 people, 4,611 pieces of equipment, 860 motor pumps, 322 floating crafts, 18 aircraft, and volunteers are deployed in rescue and flood relief operations.

A local state of emergency was declared in 38 districts in Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau regions.

The Emergencies Ministry urges all to keep flood safety rules, not to leave homes and evacuation centers without permission and not to leave children alone.