Over 18,000 in Kazakhstan named after Abai

The National Statistics Bureau of Kazakhstan revealed how many Kazakhstanis are named after great thinker Abai, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan marks Abai’s birthday on August 10.

18,586 people in Kazakhstan are named after Abai.

Most Kazakhstanis named after Abai live in Turkistan region up to 2,050 people, followed by Astana with 2,021, and Almaty with 1,639. The least is recorded in Ulytau region up to 193.

4,166 children under 18 years old are named after Abai, 8,179 are aged 18-44 years old, and 6,241 are above 45 years old.