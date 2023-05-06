Over 19,000 Kazakhstanis died of coronavirus and COVID pneumonia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 13,800 people died of the coronavirus infection and 5,413 died of COVID pneumonia in Kazakhstan since the pandemic beginning in March 2020, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

As Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, announced at a virtual press conference from Geneva on May 5, COVID-19 pandemic no longer constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Immediately, after the pandemic was announced, Kazakhstan set up an interdepartmental commission, which later adopted more than 2,000 operational and rational decisions.

The commission took decisions on protection of the population from the COVID-19, improvement of infrastructure of healthcare organizations, interaction of governmental structures, purchase of pharmaceuticals, immune-biological drugs, medical equipment and items, personal protection devices, as well as on toughening and easing COVID-related restriction measures.

16 modular COVID-19 hospitals were built in Kazakhstan during the pandemic. 3 infectious diseases hospitals were reconstructed and 63 out-patient clinics were put into operation. 3,054 mobile brigades rendered assistance to the population at home.

57,000 health workers received various COVID-related benefits. A total of 258 billion tenge was envisaged for this purpose.

1,411,883 coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan from March 13, 2020 to May 5, 2023. 13,848 Kazakhstanis died of the coronavirus infection. Besides, 91,027 COVID-like pneumonia cases were registered countrywide from August 1, 2020 to May 5, 2023, which caused death of 5,412 people.

The COVID-19 pandemic was announced by the WHO on March 11,2020. It lasted for 3 years, 1 month and 24 days.