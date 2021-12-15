EN
    10:24, 15 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 19,000 teens administered Pfizer vaccine

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread updated vaccination rates of teens, pregnant and breastfeeding moms in Kazakhstan as of December 14, Kazinform reports.

    155,305 teens, 11,579 expectant and 28,199 nursing moms the countrywide were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, while 18,524 teens, 1,828 pregnant women and 4,339 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.


