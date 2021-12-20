Over 19,000 treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 19,721 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of December 20, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 3,413 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 16,308 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

293 patients are in critical condition, 73 are in extremely severe condition and 58 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 379 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 983,294 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 953,206 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.