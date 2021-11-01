Over 19 mln doses of anti-COVID vaccines delivered to regions of Kazakhstan since Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov revealed the figures related to the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Tugzhanov said Monday in order to achieve the herd immunity Kazakhstan had increased the targeted group of those eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 up to 11.39 million people by yearend. Over 60% of the country’s population should be immunized in order to achieve the said herd immunity.

According to him, to date over 19 million doses of anti-COVID vaccines have been delivered to the regions of the country.

«Since February 2021 over 19.2 million doses of anti-COVID vaccines, including 9.7 million doses of the first component and 9.5 million doses of the second component, have been delivered to the regions of the country. In total, 8.2 million of Kazakhstanis or 71.9% of eligible population have been inoculated with the first component of the anti-COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to 7.4 million people or 64.6% of eligible population of the country,» he said.

As of 1 November 2021, 8,300,105 people have been vaccinated with the first component of the anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component has been administered to 7,500,328 people.