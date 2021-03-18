EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:39, 18 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 19 thou received two COVID-19 vaccine doses in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 has provided the data on the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country as of March 18, 2021, Kazinform reports.

    According to the data, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was given to 90,748 Kazakhstanis.

    Nationwide, the number of those received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine now stands at 19,427.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!