Over 19 thou received two COVID-19 vaccine doses in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 has provided the data on the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country as of March 18, 2021, Kazinform reports.

According to the data, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was given to 90,748 Kazakhstanis.

Nationwide, the number of those received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine now stands at 19,427.