Over 192 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 18,982 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection presently, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 2,511 patients are staying at hospitals, while 16,471 are receiving outpatient treatment.

192 patients are in critical condition, 62 are in extremely severe condition and 50 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,510 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 993,406 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 963,234 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.