Over 193,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Over 193,000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The vaccination campaign kicked off in the region on February 1, 2021.

Over 193,000 people have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to over 105,000 people.

Among those vaccinated are teachers, healthcare workers, workers of law-enforcement agencies, civil servants and students. No adverse reactions have been detected among those vaccinated so far.

Doses of Sputnik V, QazVac, HayatVax and Corona Vac vaccines are available in the region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.