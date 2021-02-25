EN
    09:28, 25 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 194,000 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 696 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the updated statistics, the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was registered in Almaty city – 103. Ranked second is Pavlodar region with 98 COVID-19 recoveries. Kostanay region recorded the third highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus infection – 97. Coming in fourth is Akmola region with 95 COVID-19 recoveries. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, rounds out the top 5 with 72 recoveries from the novel coronavirus.

    50 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Karaganda region, 42 – in North Kazakhstan region, 36 – in Almaty region, 31 – in Atyrau region, 23 – in East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Zhambyl region, 12 – in Kyzylorda region, 12 – in Turkestan region, 5 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Mangistau region, and 3 – in West Kazakhstan region.

    Nationwide, the number of people who beat the novel coronavirus now stands at 194,375.


