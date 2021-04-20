Over 195 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - About 195.02 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province, as well as nine new imported cases.

To ensure that vaccination in the country is both easy and efficient, China has taken a number of measures, such as deploying mobile vaccination vehicles that offers a one-stop service for registration, disinfection and vaccination.

China aims to vaccinate 70 percent to 80 percent of its population between the end of this year and the middle of next year, according to Gao Fu, the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.