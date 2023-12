NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan announced the teens' official vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

As of December 22, 198,256 teens, 14,538 pregnant and 35,765 nursing moms were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 59,288 teens, 4,292 expectant and 10,718 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.