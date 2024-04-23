EN
    10:53, 23 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Over 199,000 evacuated from flood-hit regions, Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

    North Kazakhstan
    Over 12,000 people evacuated in N Kazakhstan due to massive floods. Photo credit: Kazinform

    Over 119,000 people, including over 44,000 children, were timely evacuated from the flood-stricken regions across Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes Kazakh Vice Minister of Emergencies Bauyrzhan Syzdykov as saying.

    He stressed many people refused to leave their homes. It took a lot of time to persuade them as evacuation was the only way to save their lives and reduce flood damage.

    The Vice Minister said all the personnel work 24 hours a day in harsh conditions. Over 32,000 people, 5,000 pieces of equipment, 310 floating crafts, and 13 helicopters are deployed in flood relief efforts.

    He added the akimats began assessing damaged priorities and paying property losses.

