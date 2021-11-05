Over 1mln Almaty citizens receive one COVID-19 vaccine jab

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 1 million people have been administered one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 in the city of Almaty, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

994 people have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 1,877 - the second jab in Almaty city in the past 24 hours.

Since February 1, 2021, a total of 1,000,187 people have been administered one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 and 936,794 – two jabs in the city. Of the total number of vaccinated people, 120,811 are persons over 60 years old.

Almaty city has reported 198 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, including 186 symptomatic and 12 asymptomatic ones, the city’s public health office said.

The city’s hospitals have discharged 92 and admitted 74 people over the past day. 847 people, including 27 kids, are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals, 103 are in intensive care units, 26 – on artificial lung ventilation, 47 – on invasive lung ventilation, and 24 – on high flow devices in the city.

As of today, 1,804 citizens of Almaty with COVID-19, including 1,722 with mild and moderate symptoms and 81 without symptoms, are under observation of the mobile teams of primary health care and the Telemedicine Center.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.