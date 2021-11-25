EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:15, 25 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 1mln people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Turkestan rgn

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region sees 0.07% daily COVID-19 growth rate, Kazinform cites the press service of the region’s administration office.

    Turkestan region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

    The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab exceeds 1,024,989 and those received both jabs number 963,612 in Turkestan region. Over the past day, 1,165 people have been immunized.

    In total, 1,133,798 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted in the region.

    Over the past day, 12 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region, with the daily growth of 0.07%.

    The region has 930 infectious diseases beds at its disposal.

    The COVID-19 caseload stands at 15,621, including 7,713 asymptomatic cases.

    Turkestan region’s residents can get Sputnik V, QazVac and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines.


    Tags:
    Turkestan region COVID-19 Turkestan region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!