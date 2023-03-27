EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:16, 27 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Over 2,000 crimes reported in Kazakhstan in past week

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported over 2,000 thousand crimes over the past week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «2,270 crimes have been reported over the past week, of which 1,338 were successfully investigated. The police uncovered 10 murders, one case of intentional infliction of serious harm to health resulting in death, as well as 27 robberies, and 358 thefts of one's property,» Shugyla Turlybek, a spokesperson of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, said during a briefing.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Ministry of Internal Affairs News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!