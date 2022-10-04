EN
    13:15, 04 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 2,000 die annually in car accidents in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Over 13,000 road accidents are recorded in Kazakhstan annually killing over 2,000 people and leaving 18,000 people injured,» Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said.

    He stressed that situation worsened as compared to the previous two years amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

    For the past 8 months road traffic accidents grew by 14%, traffic-related death rates increased by 18%, non-fatal injuries by 13%.


