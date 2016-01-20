Over 2,000 foreigners deported from Kazakhstan in 2015 – Astana Dept of Interior

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 9,000 foreigners were revealed and brought to administrative responsibility for violating the rules of stay in the territory of Kazakhstan.

More than 2,000 foreigners were deported from Kazakhstan by decisions of the municipal courts, Kazinform learnt from the Astana Internal Affairs Department.

About 80 employers were brought to administrative responsibility for violation of the rules of hiring foreigners. 2,500 foreign residents were brought to the local reception centre for identification.

150 criminal cases were launched last year for willful breach of the migration law. 23 of them were launched for illegal crossing of the state border and 127 ones – for non-fulfillment of the courts’ decisions on deportation.