Over 2,000 get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 27 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Almaty region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional epidemiological control department, as of November 30 a total of 57,290 COVID-19 cases has been registered in the region, including 42,810 with symptoms.

The department added that 855,731 people (71%) have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 785,201 (65%).

As for vaccination with Pfizer vaccine, 2,328 teenagers got vaccinated with the vaccine. 382 nursing mothers and 62 pregnant women have been immunized with Pfizer vaccine in the region so far.

It bears to remind that vaccination with Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine kicked off in Kazakhstan on November 15. Kazakhstan authorize the vaccine for use in teens, pregnant women and nursing mothers.