Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24 h – Ainagul Kuatbayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Number of fresh COVID-19 cases is growing along with the number of those vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Deputy Chairperson of the National Public Healthcare Center Ainagul Kuatbayeva said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Number of those willing to get vaccinated is growing in many countries amid the spread of various strains of the coronavirus. Over 182 million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection and unfortunately the novel coronavirus has already killed 3.9 million people,» Ms Kuatbayeva said at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service.

In her words, in Kazakhstan the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has almost reached the 500,000 mark.

«423,137 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan, including 2,016 fresh infections in the past 24 hours,» Kuatbayeva added.

She revealed that to date over 88,000 people have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine in the past day. The second component has been administered to over 46,000 people.