Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 53 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

Seven more have symptoms of COVID-like pneumonia.

2,051 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection. Of them, 193 patients are at hospitals, and 1,858 are at home care. The condition of 10 patients is estimated as serious, six patients are critically ill, and another four are at life support.