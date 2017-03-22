Over 2,000 people celebrate Nauryz in New Delhi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 2,000 residents and guests of New Delhi celebrated Nauryz within the framework of the event organized by foreign embassies accredited in India, including Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The embassies arranged a traditional fair with performances by dance ensembles and music acts and treated the guests to national cuisines.







This is the third time Nauryz is marked in India in a form of the fair. This year even more residents and guests of the Indian capital joined the celebrations thanks to growing popularity of the holiday. Many guests noted that they are getting to like and truly understand the meaning the holiday.







The visit of the dance ensemble that performed at the event was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in New Delhi with the support of Kazakhstani travel company Global Air.







The guests really enjoyed Kazakh national music, songs and dances as well as delicacies of the national cuisine, including kuyrdak, baursaks, irimshik, kurt and Nauryz Kozhe.





