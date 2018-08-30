Over 2,000 people partaking in cycling ride in Burabay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Burabike 2018, a traditional charity bike ride, has started in Burabay Resort Area, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This year, more than 2,300 cyclists participate in the 30-kilometer ride. All proceeds will go to provide children's hospitals in Kazakhstan with vital medical equipment for children's hospitals in Kazakhstan.

Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Olympic champion Alexander Vinokourov, and other prominent athletes, entrepreneurs, politicians and public figures came to support the charity event.





"I am glad that more and more participants are gathering every year at events that promote charity. On my own behalf, I would like to express my gratitude to all the participants, because this way you help those in need," the minister said.

Last year, the charity ride raised more than KZT 168 million.