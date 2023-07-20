Over 2,000 public, private properties reported damaged from torrential rains in S. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Heavy downpours that battered the nation last week have left a total of 2,278 public and private properties damaged across nation, including swept-away roads and river embankments, and flooded houses, officials said Thursday, Yonhap reports.

The downpours had damaged 1,169 public facilities and 1,109 private properties as of 6 a.m., according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

As of Thursday morning, 1,332 cases of the reported damage, or 58 percent of the total, had been recovered through emergency restoration works, the officials said.

In particular, 146 roadsides and 255 river embankments had been washed away, while 542 homes had been inundated with 125 others destroyed in the aftermath of the downpour.

Nearly 33,000 hectares of farmland, the size of over half of Seoul, had been flooded, while 797,000 livestock, including chickens and ducks, had been killed.

Across the country, 3,193 people had remained displaced, staying at relatives' houses or shelters set up at senior centers, village halls or schools as of 6 a.m. in the aftermath of the torrential rains last week.

The torrential rain had left 46 people dead, while four others remain missing nationwide as of Thursday morning.

One more person, a Marine lance corporal, was found dead in the southeastern county of Yecheon the previous day after he disappeared into stream rapids while conducting a search operation for victims of heavy monsoon rains in the area.

Authorities lifted all heavy rain advisory early Wednesday, as the monsoon rain came to a brief lull. But the government retained the crisis alert against storm- and flood-related damage at the highest level of «serious.»