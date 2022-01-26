EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:44, 26 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Over 2,000 pupils contracted COVID-19 in Almaty region

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 2,187 pupils contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the new academic year in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    2,187 pupils contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the new academic year in Almaty region.

    Between September 1, 2021 and January 26, 2022 Almaty region recorded 2,187 coronavirus infections in schoolchildren in Almaty region. As of today, 50 classes or 900 pupils were switched to online schooling, the sanitary and epidemiological control department informs.

    As earlier reported, all the educational facilities started in-person learning. 55,000 teens received the Pfizer vaccine.


    Tags:
    Almaty region Education Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!