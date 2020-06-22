Over 2,000 residences commissioned in Akmola rgn year-to-date

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - In the space of 5 months, 24,7 billion tenge have been invested into housing construction. 2,085 residences with an area of 239.3 sq m have been commissioned in Akmola region, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

49 engineering infrastructure and housing projects worth 10,4 billion tenge are slated for this year under the Nurly zher program, thus creating 595 jobs. 49,4 thousand sq m of housing or 1,002 rented and credit housing are about to be commissioned.

2,9 billion tenge has been allocated for 21 projects to build rental housing, with the regional administration received 357,4 million tenge in five months. 13,9 thousand sq m or 290 rental housing are to be put into operation by the end of the year. 202 jobs will be created.

5,6 billion tenge has been allocated for 13 credit housing projects. 35,5 thousand sq m or 712 residences are expected to be put into service and 250 jobs will be created.

Notably, this year 1,8 billion tenge has been allocated for the Bakytty otbasy program, providing for loans at a 2% interest rate as part of the Nurly zher program. 1,9 billion tenge is set to be allocated for 15 projects to build engineering and communications infrastructure.