Over 2.1 mln Kazakhstanis inoculated with 2nd component of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry via its official Telegram channel, 3,717,876 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine as of July 4. The second component has been administered to 2,174,221.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 3,003 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 433,931 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 400,873 people recovered from the coronavirus infection.