Over 2,200 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 2,267 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city registered 510 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 386 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region added 318 fresh daily infections.

Almaty and Akmola regions recorded 140 and 137 cases of the coronavirus infection, respectively.

109 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 105 – in Pavlodar region, 97 – in East Kazakhstan region, 87 – in Atyrau region, 79 – in Shymkent city, 72 – in Aktobe region, 60 – in Mangistau region, 38 – in Kostanay region, 37 – in Turkestan region, 36 – in Kyzylorda region, 33 – in Zhambyl region, and 23 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, 368,748 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.