Over 2,200 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs
Almaty city registered 510 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 386 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region added 318 fresh daily infections.
Almaty and Akmola regions recorded 140 and 137 cases of the coronavirus infection, respectively.
109 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 105 – in Pavlodar region, 97 – in East Kazakhstan region, 87 – in Atyrau region, 79 – in Shymkent city, 72 – in Aktobe region, 60 – in Mangistau region, 38 – in Kostanay region, 37 – in Turkestan region, 36 – in Kyzylorda region, 33 – in Zhambyl region, and 23 – in North Kazakhstan region.
In total, 368,748 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.