Over 2,200 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h
The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city – 512. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 301 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. East Kazakhstan region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 236.
Mangistau region and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have posted 202 and 200 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.
165 patients made full recoveries in Kostanay region, 130 – in Karaganda region, 125 – in North Kazakhstan region, 108 – in Aktobe region, 78 – in West Kazakhstan region, 56 – in Akmola region, 44 – in Shymkent city, 24 – in Kyzylorda region, 23 – in Zhambyl region, 14 – in Atyrau region, and 10 – in Almaty region.
Nationwide, 864,258 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.