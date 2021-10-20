EN
    09:07, 20 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Over 2,200 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,228 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city – 512. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 301 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. East Kazakhstan region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 236.

    Mangistau region and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have posted 202 and 200 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

    165 patients made full recoveries in Kostanay region, 130 – in Karaganda region, 125 – in North Kazakhstan region, 108 – in Aktobe region, 78 – in West Kazakhstan region, 56 – in Akmola region, 44 – in Shymkent city, 24 – in Kyzylorda region, 23 – in Zhambyl region, 14 – in Atyrau region, and 10 – in Almaty region.

    Nationwide, 864,258 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.


