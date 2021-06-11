Over 2.26B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwide

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Over 2.26 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given worldwide so far, figures compiled by Our World in Data, a tracking website, showed on Thursday.

China leads the global count with over 824.86 million jabs, followed by the US with 304.75 million, Anadolu Agency reports.

India has administered 236.86 million shots, Brazil 74.81 million, the UK 69.25 million, Germany 57.89 million, France 40.84 million, Italy 39.89 million, Mexico 35.17 million, and Russia 31.61 million.

Turkey ranks 10th on the list with over 32.41 million doses given, followed by Spain, Indonesia, and Canada.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the East African island nation of Seychelles, with 138.83 doses per 100 people.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.