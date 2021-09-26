Over 2,300 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,381 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number - 823 people were released from coronavirus treatment in Almaty city. Coming in second is East Kazakhstan region with 238 COVID-19 recoveries. 215 patients beat the novel coronavirus in Atyrau region.

196 people made full recoveries in Akmola region, 173 – in Karaganda region, 167 – in Nur-Sultan city, 153 – in Pavlodar region, 102 – in Almaty region, 79 – in North Kazakhstan region, 52 – in Kyzylorda region, 38 – in Turkestan region, 37 – in Zhambyl region, 28 – in Aktobe region, 25 – in Kostanay region, 25 – in Mangistau region, 23 – in West Kazakhstan region, and 7 – Shymkent city.

In total, 810,681 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection countrywide since the onset of the pandemic.